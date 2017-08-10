Firefighters rescue dog trapped in gate on hottest day of year

A dog had to be rescued by firefighters after he became trapped between the railings of a patio gate on the hottest day of the year.

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property at Prince Edward Road shortly before 2pm on Tuesday August 8.

The firefighters were guided to the patio gate by the dog’s owner and they set about freeing him.

Using a piece of rescue equipment called a ‘holmatro’ the firefighters were able to bend the bars of the gate and release the dog who had been trapped for around an hour.



Food and water was then immediately on hand for the dog following his ordeal.

A spokesman for the Fire and Rescue service described the incident as “very rare” but advised pet owners to ensure that gates are secured, animals are not left in vehicles and plenty of water is on hand for pets throughout the day.



Related