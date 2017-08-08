Father Tong, new Cathedral Administrator wants to ‘listen, serve and help’

Father Mario Tong the new Cathedral Administrator and Parish Priest at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned is now in residence. Father Tong was asked by the Bishop Carmel Zammit to join him on the Rock appointing him Cathedral Administrator in June.

Before taking up his new role on the Rock he was Parish Priest in Malta.

He told the Chronicle that he was happy to return to the Rock and to the Cathedral.

I was not expecting a call from the Bishop of Gibraltar but he wanted him to come and help him and I decided to come back. I am happy to help.

Ask about the challenges ahead he said that as he takes his first steps in his new position he will “listen to people and find his way around”.

“I have not come with a prepared agenda. My agenda is to listen, serve and help.”

