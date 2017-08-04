Father Chipolina, celebrates 25 years as a priest

Father Stuart Chipolina today celebrates his 25th anniversary since he was ordained a priest. Through the years he has grown a repertoire of fond memories and how the church has helped shaped the community.

A priest’s job for Father Chipolina is to be there for the community and provide emotional and moral support during some of the toughest times in people’s lives.

Today Father Chipolina will spend his evening with family, friends and the parish at St Paul’s church as they celebrate this special anniversary. There will be a special Mass in celebration at St Paul’s Church this evening.

He now looks forward to continuing his work under the church and providing a helping hand within the community. See page 13 for more.

