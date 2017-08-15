Monaco research ship stops near Gibraltar at start of global voyage

The exploration ship Yersin has been sailing near the Rock of Gibraltar over the past few days as part of its three-year journey to research the world’s waters.

She left the Principality of Monaco last month after Captain Jean Dumarais was handed the Monegasque flag by Prince Albert II of Monaco, who initiated the campaign, at a launch celebration that was also attended by the Royal family and other global dignitaries.

The Yersin will explore “marine biology, molecular biology, biodiversity, mega fauna, protection of endangered species, ocean acidification, pollution, and will aim for increases of marine protected areas.”

She has six research laboratories and a complete diving station among other features. She can travel 50 days independently and is billed as a “clean ship with a limited impact on the environment making it the ideal scientific research vessel.”

Advertisement

Her owner François Fiat is a member of the Yacht Club of Monaco and is said to have had the dream to build this ship since he was a child and read The Adventures of Tintin.

The ship bears the name of humanitarian doctor Dr Alexandre Yersin (1863-1943) who was passionate about Vietnam and had worked with Louis Pasteur, Emile Roux and Albert Calmette.

Advertisement