ESG seeks Govt meeting to voice ‘Grand Parade and STTPP’ concerns

The Environmental Safety Group flagged its concerns regarding the Government’s plans to build a car park at Grand Parade and said it will seek a meeting with the Minister for Transport Paul Balban.

In a statement the Group said it also wanted to discuss with Mr Balban the ongoing implementation of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan and raise its particular concerns.

“While clear that additional parking services are required to be made available in the south district – given the various user groups – the ESG is nevertheless very unhappy about the current proposition,” the statement read.

“Even though it is used as a car park at present, it is still possible to appreciate the open, sweeping nature of Grand Parade enhancing the entrance to the Botanic Gardens and Nature Reserve beyond.”

The ESG added that it will therefore make its views and ideas for alternatives known to the Government in the hope that these can be considered.

