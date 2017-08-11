Dr Garcia assures US delegates of a ‘sensible well managed orderly Brexit’

One year on from voting overwhelmingly to remain in the EU “our minds are focussed on a sensible, well-managed and orderly Brexit which is in everybody’s best interests”, Acting Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia told the congressional delegates on the final day of their Rock visit.

“There is too much going on in the World and in this region for Spain to seek to take advantage of Brexit to advance its own narrow, nationalistic political interests over Gibraltar,” he warned and called for the need of both “stability and security” in this part of the Mediterranean.

The Gibraltar Government, he said, was pursuing an energetic and assertive campaign to ensure that Gibraltar’s views are taken into account in the process of the UK’s negotiations with the EU which had generated worldwide attention.

His message reinforced how in the current political climate it is increasingly vital to maintain and promote shared fundamental beliefs in freedom, democracy, justice and self-determination.

“We do so at a time when those very values that we so cherish are being undermined in other parts of the World,” he emphasised whilst hosting a dinner at the Rock Hotel at which the Acting Governor, the Speaker of Parliament, Minister’s and other local dignitaries and guests were present on Wednesday night.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related