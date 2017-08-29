Dalmedo presents her work in the Berlin art scene

Shane Dalmedo has presented her work to the art community in Berlin at the Lichtenberg Studios.

She is now nearing the end of her Berlin Artist Exchange Residency where she has spent the past month working amongst the artists in the city and developing new works and projects.

Her presentation concentrated on her trajectory as an artist and her latest work created in the city.

This is the second art residency programme with Berlin in which Gibraltar has participated and which forms part of an annual cultural exchange organised through the Gibraltar Cultural Service. Berlin based artist Birgit Holmer will be travelling to Gibraltar in the autumn as part of the residency.

Advertisement

For Ms Dalmedo the exchange has proven to be a great experience and most inspiring. From Berlin she says it has all proven to be extremely exciting and interesting.

“My work here has been a process of maturing ideas” she adds with her creation taking definite form in her last days in Berlin.

Ms Dalmedo says it has meant a great deal to her to have been selected for this second Gibraltar Berlin artist exchange residency programme. The first was artist Alan Perez who was in Berlin last year.

“I remember first hearing about it a couple of years ago in a presentation by the organisers; Francis Gomila and Uwe Jonas. It’s great that the Ministry of Culture have taken the initiative to offer this unique opportunity to Gibraltar artists.”

Whilst in Berlin she has met with Gibraltarian Francis Gomila and met many artists from Berlin.

As she presented her work she spoke of her paintings mainly on paper and in acrylics, how she constructs 3D scenarios and also makes short films using live action and stop motion.

“The subject of my work is mostly an exploration into the human condition; and toys, dolls, ornaments and my objects are a very important part of my expressive language. I feel that these retain their own energy. They are keepers of stories and secrets and so they add their own language to mine when I use them in my work to form a new dialogue,” she told her audience.

Later this year there will be a Gibraltar-Berlin Artist Exchange Residency exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 4-20 October featuring the work of both Shane Dalmedo and Berlin artist Birgit Holmer. Her works are described as innovative site-specific works.

Advertisement