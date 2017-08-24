Customs seizes boat and cigarettes

Officers of HM Customs’ Marine Section seized a small rigid-hull inflatable boat and 10 cases of cigarettes during an anti-smuggling operation early Thursday morning.

Customs officers, assisted by the Royal Gibraltar Police, moved in after spotting smugglers off Eastern beach.

“The officers managed to force the RHIB and its two occupants onto the shore, where they abandoned the vessel and cigarettes and made good their escape,” Customs said in a statement. “HM Customs land crews were also in attendance.”

