Conditional discharge for ‘dangerous littering’

A local woman caught on CCTV dumping rubbish was granted a conditional discharge at the Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The defendant pleaded guilty to ‘dangerous littering’ on the pavement by City Mill Lane carpark.

She told the court she thought rubbish was permitted to be dumped there as she frequently saw piles of rubbish being collected. The defendant had thrown pieces of wood from an old cupboard.

“I really thought I was taking it to the right place,” she said.

Advertisement

The court heard how because of a lack of CCTV it had been difficult to enforce the law, but now more people are being summonsed for the offence.

The bench sentenced her to a six month conditional discharge.

James Lennane appeared for the Crown.

Advertisement