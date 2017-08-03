Close to 3,000 tickets sold for RPCO

There were long queues again yesterday from early morning at the John Mackintosh Hall as another thousand tickets on the stands were released for the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra ‘referendum’ concert on 8 September. On Monday in just six hours over 1,750 tickets were sold. The Chronicle understands the same happened yesterday when the extra 1,000 tickets were also sold within a few of hours. The performance will feature the Orchestra, conducted by Timothy Henty, together with soprano Laura Wright and tenor Wynne Evans. The concert will be held on Saturday 9th September at the Victoria Stadium at 9.30pm.

Related