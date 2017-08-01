Chronicle photographer receives GFA recognition

Chronicle Photographer Johnny Bugeja received a sporting accolade at the weekend from the Gibraltar Football Association. At the end of the football match in the John Shepherd Senior Veterans Cup event held on Saturday at the Victoria Stadium Mr Bugeja was presented with the John Shephard Senior Memorial Award for his many years of service in having covered and supported football and other sports on the Rock.

Mr Bugjeja has spent many years covering all football matches in the local league. For many years the stadium was his home at the weekend. He can still be seen there occasionally, out on the ground behind the goal post, and especially when the GFA plays an international. Through the years he has covered many national and international events in all sports.

The award for “Sporting Recognition” was presented by Leslie Asquez on behalf of the GFA. Also present was John Shephard Junior and his son Rhys who supported the event where the “blues” won 2-1.

John Shephard Senior was another Chronicle stalwart who passed away last year at the age of 81.

Mr Bugeja said he was honoured to have received the award having worked alongside John Shephard Senior for many years.

“I am really honoured to have received this. It is an even greater honour to be placed in such distinguished ranks and to accept the John Shephard Memorial Award. John was a great man, friend and colleague who made an important contribution to Gibraltar sports for so many years,” he said.

The award was also presented to Tony Avellano from Gib Sport.

