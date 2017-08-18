Chess is back in town

The seventh edition of the Gibraltar Junior International Chess Festival starts today at the Caleta Hotel. The first move will be made by Sports Minister Steven Linares this morning. There will be two main events played over four days with over 135 youngsters – under 16 and under 12 over six rounds – from 14 countries including Sweden, Norway, France, Germany, Portugal, Scotland, Estonia and Morocco. Yesterday saw the first of the events and appetiser for the main tournament at Catalan Bay. Pics: Eyleen Sheil.

