Caution when receiving unexpected calls

As a new phone scam did the rounds in Gibraltar yesterday, the Royal Gibraltar Police have advised the public not to answer telephone calls from regions or numbers that they are not expecting to hear from.

Although officers have yet to receive an official complaint over the matter, they have picked up on the public’s concerns as expressed on social media.

The scam has seen people receive calls from phone numbers with three-digit area codes, most typically from Croatia, which disconnect after one or two rings to try to tempt people to return the call.

Should people return the call they may be connected to a hotline that can charge a fee for connecting as well as significant per-minute fees if they can keep the person on the phone.

If you receive a call like this and you do not recognise the number and are not expecting a call from that region do not answer the call, police advised yesterday.

Police continue to look into the issue.

Related