Calpe House benefits from Sky Dive

Sky Dive Gibraltar donated £7,000 to the Calpe House Trust yesterday.

The sky dive held annually for the third consecutive year each year raises funds for a different charity.

The first year the team donated the funds to the Cancer Relief Centre, then Alzheimer’s and prostate cancer charities and this year they decided to donate to the Calpe House Trust.

Calpe House is a home-away-from-home for locals undergoing cancer treatment in London, UK.

This year around 30 people participated in the sky dive held in Sevilla where divers jump out of a plane at the height of 15,000ft.

Each participant had to raise £160 in sponsorship in order to join in the sky dive.

