The Gibraltar Breastfeeding Association held its annual ‘Big Latch On’ on Saturday at Casemates. The event which as always brings together mothers who are breastfeeding with their babies and children was again supported this year by Equality Minister Samantha Sacramento. The association has spearheaded the “breastfeeding friendly scheme to encourage businesses to sign up to protect the rights of breastfeeding mothers” and hope this will encourage more families to be comfortable breastfeeding their child and “sweep away “antiquated prejudices”. Pics: Johnny Bugeja

