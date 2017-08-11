Bayside students at CyberFirst Futures

Five boys from Bayside have been attending the NCSC’s CyberFirst Futures course this week in the UK. The free five-day residential and non-residential course aimed at 15 to 16 year olds is described as being ideal for students looking to study computer science at AS/A Levels, or equivalents. The students have been exploring advanced cyber security threats to devices, apps and software and investigate ways of protecting them.

The students are said to have thoroughly enjoyed the course which has gone really well. They have covered what different cyber attacks can look like and the different ways to protect computers and networks from them, creating secure networks, learning how to use Wireshark for different network analysis and intrusion detection systems. The students will carry out their final formal assessments today. They were sponsored by Aquagib and EY.

