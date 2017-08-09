Art: Taking part in the 44th international art competition

The 44th Gibraltar International Art Competition is inviting entries from artists aged 16 and over.

The entries must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries from October 23 to 27 between 3pm and 7pm.

A maximum of two paintings and two sculptures may be submitted by each artist. Works must be original and not previously entered competitively.

The works will be exhibited at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galleries this November.

The first prize, being the Gustavo Bacarisas Prize, is £4,000. The second and third prizes are the Jacobo Azagury and the Leni Mifsud prize and the cash reward is £2,000 and £1,500 respectively.

The Rudesindo Mannia prize for the best Gibraltar theme and the Sovereign Art Foundation prize for young artists aged between 16 and 24 years both have a £1,000 cash prize.

The winning artworks will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry forms and conditions are available from the Fine Arts Gallery at Casemates and the John Mackintosh Hall.

For any further information contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services on info@culture.gi.

