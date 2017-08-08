The annual Gibraltar Harley Riders Club rally saw participation from Morocco, Poland, Portugal and cities in Spain such as Madrid and Jaen on one of the hottest days of the summer. For this 12th edition there were over 800 bikes on display at Casemates to the delight of all bike enthusiasts. Present at the event was Minister for Culture Steven Linares who welcomed all the bikers to the Rock.

Organisers of the event said everything had gone according to plan and they were “very happy indeed with the bikes, the music and the attention it got.”

This year there was an increase in in three wheelers – trikes which saw a lot of interest from the public and the bikers themselves.

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

