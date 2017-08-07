Sport and Culture Minister Steven Linares yesterday opened the 7th Gibraltar Junior International Chess Festival being held in the Caleta Hotel.

Mr Linares also made the first move of the tournament.

On Thursday evening, there was a chess blitz as part of the festival Mr Linares presented the winners with their prizes at the opening of the festival.

The first prize was shared by Max England from Canada, Daniel Ledesma Claros from Spain and Nugith Jayawarna from England.

Coming second was Daniel Diaz Mino from Spain.

Advertisement

The prize for the top Gibraltarian player was won by Joseph Greco, while the prize for best female player was won by Rosa Adela Lorrente Serrano from Spain.

Advertisement