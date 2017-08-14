14 countries represented in seventh edition of junior chess international

The seventh edition of the Gibraltar Junior International Chess Festival will see over 135 youngsters from 14 countries. There will be two main events played over four days at the Caleta Hotel as from Friday for children under-16 and under-12 over six rounds.

“The number of registered participants has increased dramatically this year,” said tournament director Stuart Conquest.

At the time of going to press 134 players had signed up for the tournament from Sweden, Norway, France, Germany, Portugal, Scotland, Estonia and Morocco.

“The farthest travelled player is Max England, who is coming with his family from Canada. The festival has always attracted a large number of Spanish and English participants, but this year there are also several Russian and Ukrainian families, living in Spain, who are bringing their children to play,” he said.

Fourteen local children are currently registered to play in the tournament several of whom now have international ratings.

