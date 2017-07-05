Young writer makes final 100 in EU blogging competition

Young local writer Chloe Cortes, 18, has made it into the final 100 of a European Union blogging competition with a piece titled “EU funding for Commonwealth Park.”

The competition invited entrants to write about a project in their area that was funded by the EU.

Her friend Jackie Caetano told her about the competition and urged her to take part.

“It seemed quite interesting and something that was right up my street, so I just decided to give it a go,” Miss Cortes told the Chronicle.

She researched various projects that were partially funded by the EU and finally settled on Commonwealth Park because “it had such a positive impact on the community”.

On hearing she was in the top 100, she said: “To be honest, my first reaction was ‘Oh look, I didn’t know there was another round’. But once that sunk in, I was ecstatic. I really did not think that it would make it this far.”

Four winners will be invited to Brussels to attend the European Week of Regions and Cities in October as fully accredited journalists

The European Commission will cover all travel and accommodation costs and they will be able to access all EWRC sessions, meeting speakers, other attendees and staff from the various EU Institutions.

Miss Cortes admits that she has not thought about winning and the prize, but adds that “just the chance to attend the EU Week of Regions and Cities is incredible, and all the learning opportunities that come with that are really exciting to me.”

Miss Cortes previously was nominated for Best Original Script for the Gibraltar Drama Festival, with Michael Porter winning Best Youth Supporting Actor for his role in her play. Lazy Bee Scripts have now published it.

To read the blog post and support Miss Cortes got to: http://ec.europa.eu/regional_policy/blog/detail.cfm?id=62

