Undercover Customs officers make Western Beach arrests

HM Customs have responded to a recent spike in tobacco smuggling in the area of Western Beach with an operation that resulted in the arrest of five people.

In a statement, Customs indicated that it is planning various other measures to counter illicit smuggling activity in this area.

This comes after GBC filmed images of two individuals running the length of Western Beach with black holdalls allegedly packed with tobacco.

At no point are the smugglers challenged and the reactions of beach goers and nearby workers suggest this is a regular occurrence.

Customs most recent operation, which was conducted by the Flexible Anti-Smuggling Team and Enforcement, resulted in the arrest of five people and the seizure of a motor vehicle and 209 cartons of cigarettes.

During an afternoon, Customs officers dressed in beach gear arrested three Spanish 19-year old males as they attempted a run along Western Beach to the frontier fence and another two Spanish females were arrested for transporting the cigarettes.

The approximate value of the cigarettes seized was £4,000.

All five persons have been released on bail until October 26.

