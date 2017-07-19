Two fishermen reported for breaching tuna ban

Two local fishermen illegally trolling for Bluefin tuna this weekend have been reported for process and had their fishing equipment seized.

A temporary ban has been imposed on the tuna fishing season until August 7 after local anglers caught over nine tonnes within four weeks.

In a bid to curb illicit tuna fishing while the season is closed, the Department of the Environment has recently increased its surveillance patrols at sea and on land.

The Environmental Protection and Research Unit have reported two people for process.

The equipment seized will be remain impounded until the case comes before the Magistrates Court.

The fishermen were caught 1.5 nautical miles south of Europa Point on a small boat.

The tuna fishing quota will increased from 13 tonnes to 15.5 tonnes to ensure there is still a possibility to fish Bluefin later in the summer and will come into effort when the season re-opens.

