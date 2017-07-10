Three new recruits for Gibraltar Regiment

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment recently saw three of its soldiers being promoted.

Corporal Ashley Rodriguez has been promoted to Sergeant. Sergeant Rodriguez joined the Royal Gibraltar Regiment in October 2006. In his 11 years of service, Sergeant Rodriguez has held numerous roles, mainly within the Logistical Support stream.

A keen football player, he has also represented the Regiment in many football competitions and events. Sergeant Rodriguez now moves into the Regimental Recruitment Team.

Sergeant Karon Fortunato has been promoted to Colour Sergeant. Colour Sergeant Fortunato joined the Royal Gibraltar Regiment in September 2003. Colour Sergeant Fortunato began his career in the Regiment as a rifleman and qualified to be a rifle section Second-in-Command.

Although a very keen rifleman and brilliant junior leader within the Rifle Company, Colour Sergeant Fortunato opted to re-trade into the Logistical stream of the Regiment, where he has qualified in many different logistical areas.

Colour Sergeant Fortunato now assumes the responsibilities of principle Health and Safety advisor.

Colour Sergeant Steven Wood has been promoted to Warrant Officer Class 2. Sergeant Major Wood joined the Regiment in August 1998. Throughout his career he has stayed within the Infantry stream, and successfully completed all the key infantry qualifying courses.

Recently employed as the principal Health and Safety advisor for the Regiment, he has helped in ensuring that all key construction projects within Devils Tower Camp have been executed correctly.

Sgt Maj Wood now moves on to being responsible for Buffadero Training Area.