Swift response to house fire in town centre

Emergency services attended a fire in a top-floor flat on John Mackintosh Square on Friday evening.

The Fire and Rescue Service was quickly on the scene assisted by the Royal Gibraltar Police, which put traffic diversions in place.



The fire was brought swiftly under control by fire fighters who entered the property wearing breathing apparatus due to the smoke.



A man was treated for smoke inhalation and woman for shock but there were no serious injuries, GBC reported.

The blaze is believed to have started accidentally in a kitchen, the Fire and Rescue Service told the local broadcaster.

Related