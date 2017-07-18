Success in Rochester for Westside and Bayside Drama Group

Westside and Bayside Drama Group returned triumphant from the 2017 Duncan Rand Youth One-Act Play Festival winning Best Play for “The Amazing Angel Man” penned by director Julian Felice.

The group has participated in the festival held at the Medway Little Theatre in Rochester over a number of years where they have also been successful. This year the group entered two plays – “The Amazing Angel-Man” and “London, Madrid, Paris, Brussels And So On…”.

This weekend saw them win a number of awards including Best Original Play and Best Technical Crew – Liam Ballester for “The Amazing Angel-Man”.

This play has been published by Eldridge Plays in the USA and tells the story of a young boy who suffers from a neurodevelopmental disorder called Angelman Syndrome. This is the third of Mr Felice’s plays to be published by Eldridge Plays.

“London, Madrid, Paris, Brussels And So On…” another play written by Mr Felice also received the Best Supporting Actor award for Mohammed Acharki.

The group also received the following nominations: Best Supporting Actor – Nayan Adamberry, Best Actor – Kai Nemes, Conor McGibney, Liam Ballester and Best Actress – Marta Miranda Porras, Rachel Almeida, Carmen Anderson and Natalie Bonavia.

In addition to taking part in the Festival, the group also participated in a workshop with Medway Little Theatre Youth Company.

