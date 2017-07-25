Success for Stylos in ‘World Dance Movement’

17 dancers from Stylos Dance Studios have returned to the Rock having achieved great results and been awarded scholarships at the international World Dance Movement event held in Italy.

The dancers competed and took daily classes and workshops in a variety of styles including ballet, contemporary, jazz and acro. They also performed the pieces they had learnt throughout the week at the Gala performance. They were awarded scholarships for outshining in classes.

The dancers achieved three first places. They were Jyra Hendrick in Open Solo, Emma Rocca in Jazz Solo, and for the group dance ‘These Four Walls’.

There were also five second places for: Anna Jimenez in Classical Solo and Contemporary Solo, Janis Jackson for Jazz Solo, Lauren Montero for Lyrical Solo and for the group piece ‘9 To 5’. There were also three third places for Faye Gomez in Contemporary Solo, Isabella Wink for Open Solo and Lauren Montero and Janis Jackson in the Jazz Duet.

The dancers also achieved the following scholarships. For the Full Team – Milano In Danza in Milan. Anna Jimenez achieved three Scholarships for World Dance Movement 2018. Yuval Lahav for World Dance Movement 2018, Joelle Figueras for The Pulse, USA, Sophie Crosskey – The Pulse, USA, Jyra Hendrick – The Pulse, USA and World Dance Movement 2018, Amy Wink for the L.A DanceMagic Convention, USA, Janis Jackson for the World Dance Movement 2018, Isabella Wink for the World Dance Movement 2018, Megan Wink for Open Call, USA, Lauren Montero for Studio Harmonic, Paris, Emma Rocca for World Dance Movement 2018 & Industry Experience, USA, Katie Bado for Open Call, USA, Ayla Santos Pizarro for NYCDA, USA

And Faye Gomez for Flava Dance, Milan.

“The week concluded with superb performances at the international competition, competing not just for placings but also scholarships and cash prizes. We would like to thank all who contributed to our fundraising events, and all our sponsors, especially The Ministry of Culture,” said Lauren Montero.

During the week the dancers got the opportunity to work with a number of well-known dancers such as Michèle Assaf, founder and creative director of World Dance Movement. Her work includes having directed and choreographed The Mariah Carey Charm Bracelet World Tour, Mick Jagger Solo Tour and Michael Bolton Tour, as well as the internationally acclaimed multimedia operas for The Houston Grand Opera; Carmen, Pagliacci and Madame Butterfly.

Joshua Pelatzky has performed in musicals such as The Music Man, Bye Bye Birdie and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Joshua has also recently performed as a back up dancer for Lady Gaga.

Dancer Veronica Peparini has collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the Italian and international music industry such as Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, Robbie Williams, Geri Halliwell and the late Pavarotti.

