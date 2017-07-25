Spanish police arrest knife-wielding man at Melilla border

Spanish police arrested a man who tried to cross the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla while threatening officers with a knife.

The man, believed to be Moroccan, approached the border at Beni Enzar at 7:35 a.m. and shouted “Allahu akbar” – or God is Greatest – before he was brought down by an officer who hurled a plastic traffic barrier at his head.

One policeman was cut on the hand during the incident.

La rápida, coordinada y profesional actuación de la @policia ha evitado un incidente grave en Beni Enzar. Todo mi apoyo al agente herido. pic.twitter.com/8u0wLtrloK — Juan Ignacio Zoido (@zoidoJI) July 25, 2017



Spain’s Interior Ministry released CCTV footage showing the man, dressed in blue shirt and beige shorts, walking across the border waving a knife.

Officers stay back before one of them runs up behind him and knocks him to the ground by striking him on the head with a white traffic bollard.

Once felled, the man is tackled by several police including officers with riot shields and detained.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said on Twitter: “The rapid, coordinated and professional conduct of the police has avoided a serious incident in Beni Enzar. All my support to the hurt officer.”