Spanish police arrest knife-wielding man at Melilla border

Spanish police arrest knife-wielding man at Melilla border

Spanish police arrested a man who tried to cross the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla while threatening officers with a knife.
The man, believed to be Moroccan, approached the border at Beni Enzar at 7:35 a.m. and shouted “Allahu akbar” – or God is Greatest – before he was brought down by an officer who hurled a plastic traffic barrier at his head.
One policeman was cut on the hand during the incident.


Spain’s Interior Ministry released CCTV footage showing the man, dressed in blue shirt and beige shorts, walking across the border waving a knife.
Officers stay back before one of them runs up behind him and knocks him to the ground by striking him on the head with a white traffic bollard.
Once felled, the man is tackled by several police including officers with riot shields and detained.
Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido said on Twitter: “The rapid, coordinated and professional conduct of the police has avoided a serious incident in Beni Enzar. All my support to the hurt officer.”

mm
Chronicle Staff
CONTRIBUTOR
PROFILE

Recent Posts

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle