Seven men rescued from the sea off Detached Mole

The Gibraltar Port pilot launch rescued seven undocumented males from the sea just off the Detached Mole at 12.30am last night.

All seven are presently in police custody at New Mole House, where an investigation has commenced to establish who they are, where they are from and how ended up in the sea.

At present the Royal Gibraltar Police cannot confirm the ages of the males or their country of origin. Some of them are young however and may be juveniles.

It is also unknown if the males are migrants or whether they were aiming to land in Spain or Gibraltar.

The Port was alerted to the males being in the water by a nearby tanker and a pilot launch was dispatched immediately.

When the pilot launch brought them ashore, the RGP was waiting. None of the seven were injured but they received medical treatment and care, which is standard procedure when someone is rescued from the sea.

They were then taken to New Mole House for processing.

The RGP conducted further searches of the area last night and will continue to do so today. However, they are not aware of any missing persons.

A Spanish Search and Rescue Helicopter was in the Strait and Bay of Gibraltar this morning, at one stage two miles off Europa Point, carrying out a search pattern of the area.



Related

While the RGP and Spanish authorities have been liaising with each other over the unfolding incident the RGP could not confirm if this search was related.