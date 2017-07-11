RGP kids summer camp

The Royal Gibraltar Police will again be hosting its Kids’ Summer Camps to provide fun and educative experiences for children.

This year, the RGP will be holding two, one week camps with 15 children between the ages of 8-10 years being catered for in each of the camps. The camps will run from Monday 17th to Friday 21st July and Monday 31st July to Friday 4th August.

The camps are designed to provide fun and educative experiences to the children and have proven highly successful in the past.

The children will be able to partake in a fun assault course as well as being able to visit the RGP’s Headquarters at New Mole House Police Station.

During their visit they will be shown around areas not normally accessible to the general public such as the Control Room and the Custody area.

They will also meet Crime Scene Investigators and will get to fingerprint each other and participate in a crime solving game.

They will also be able to join the RGPs Marine Section crews for an exciting and thrilling boat ride in its police vessels and will also get to meet and interact with police dogs and their handlers.

“The camp will also have a ‘Water Day’ when all the activities and games will involve water and getting wet,” the RGP said.

At the end of the camp each child will be given a participation certificate and a bag of goodies.

Registration for the camps will be on-line through the RGP’s website at www.police.gi.

Registration will open at 10am on Thursday July 13.

“We emphasise that there are limited spaces available and that these camps have proven very popular and have been heavily oversubscribed in the past,” police said.

“There is a £10 registration fee per child, however, the entirety of this money will be donated to local charity on behalf of the kids attending the camps and the RGP.”

