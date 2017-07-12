Rainbow colours for the regiment

To celebrate Pride Week the Royal Gibraltar Regiment is flying the rainbow flag in front of its Headquarters in Devil’s Tower Camp.

Uniquely, the Regiment is flying Gibraltar’s own version of the flag, with the castle and key above the rainbow.

“Ours is naturally a diverse Regiment in which soldiers of many backgrounds work towards a common goal. Our lesbian, gay and bisexual soldiers are critical to our success and the Regiment is immensely proud of their courage in defending Gibraltar while living authentic working lives,” said the Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel David King.

Army units across the UK are also flying the rainbow flag.