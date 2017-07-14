Police jet ski enhances beach patrol capabilities

The Royal Gibraltar Police has deployed a jet ski as part of its summer operation to patrol local beaches and enforce navigation rules.

In a statement, police said the use of the jet ski allowed officers to better interact with members of the public using similar craft.

Its much smaller size is better suited to operating within the confines of the demarcated unregulated channels or in between other vessels, the RGP added.

“An additional benefit of this craft is that it enhances the level of initial response support we can provide to the Life Guard Service,” it said.

“Its speed, size and manoeuvrability allow it to respond faster, in more confined or shallow areas and approach persons in distress in the water more easily than the larger vessels.”

