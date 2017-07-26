Patients transferred to New Hillsides dementia home

Government yesterday confirmed the successful phased transfer of patients last month from St Bernard’s Hospital to the recently inaugurated Hillsides Dementia Home. In its statement the Government said this had taken place June, 10 and 11. The scheduled timeframe for the total occupation of the new home has been met with the admission of 26 residents on floors two and three of the building.

Health Minister Neil Costa welcomed the move and said he was extremely pleased at the safe and smooth manner in which patients had been transferred.

“The professionalism shown by staff at all times is worthy of praise. Hillsides is a magnificent asset of Gibraltar’s ever improving health care infrastructure. We are now able to provide 24 hour care for high dependency patients in a professional, well resourced, safe and caring environment,” he commented.

Mr Costa added that the Ministry for Health, the GHA and ERS would continue to work tirelessly to

ensure the best healthcare possible, providing the necessary facilities for vulnerable sectors, and

for the entire community, improving and expanding all medical services over this term of office.

He was grateful to MedDoc and highlighted their excellent work in ensuring that Hillsides provided residents the caring and pleasant home they deserved.



The transfer was organised by the Gibraltar Health Authority in conjunction with Elderly Residential Services. The co-ordinated relocation of residents from St Bernard’s Hospital to Hillsides was carried out by the GHA ambulance service over the two days, in a combined operation with the GHA, ERS, the Care Agency and MedDoc, the care provider.According to the statement families of the patients involved have expressed delight after seeing the new environment where their relatives are going to reside.“They were impressed with the design and details of the home and have praised the staff for their kind attention to all residents admitted in the residence,” said the statement.With the opening of the second and third floors, the service has reached its maximum capacity and respite beds are now being offered to persons in the community requiring the service.