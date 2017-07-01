‘No sour grapes’ over Europa win, Wales First Minister says

The First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, said he had “no hard feelings, no sour grapes” after Gibraltar football club Europa FC beat Welsh champions New Saints 2-1 in a Champions League qualifier this week.

“I congratulate them for doing that,” Mr Jones said.

“I think it’s really important for teams from the small nations, ourselves included, that they’re able to play a part in football’s major tournaments.”

Mr Jones was talking to the Chronicle during a short visit to the Rock to discuss Brexit issues.

And while he was quick to congratulate the local team, he had one parting message: “There’s a second leg yet.”

After the defeat at Park Hall in Oswestry, the Welsh champions travel to Faro, Portugal, on July 4 for the return leg against Europa.

