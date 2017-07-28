New commander for HMS Scimitar

Lieutenant Tom Loxton Royal Navy has assumed command of HMS Scimitar, one of the two patrol vessels that make up the core of the Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron.

After a short handover, Lt Loxton took over from Lieutenant Commander James Myhill, who has recently become the Commanding Officer of the Squadron.

“I am honoured to be taking command of HMS Scimitar today. She is my first command, so there is definitely a sense of excitement and I look forward to the challenges that this privileged appointment will inevitably bring,” Command, Lt Loxton said.

“Moving to Gibraltar for two years is a very welcome change and my wife and I look forward to getting to know the area and its people,” he added.

HMS Scimitar has recently returned to the water after her Annual Survey and Repair Period (ASRP) and is now ready to re-commence her patrols in and around Gibraltar.

HMS S cimitar, her sister ship HMS Sabre and three Pacific 24 RHIBs make up the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron, the Royal Navy’s permanent presence on the Rock. The team is specifically responsible for maintaining the sovereignty of the British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW) as well as providing force protection to the area’s maritime environment.

Lt Loxton joined the Royal Navy in 2009 and has spent most of his career in Type 23 frigates, most recently in HMS Richmond as the Navigating Officer.

“Clearly this is very different from a frigate, however taking the responsibility as Captain this time is something that I have had my sights on since joining the Royal Navy,” he said.

