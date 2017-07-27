More excavations at Vanguard could reveal new Neanderthal evidence

Excavations have resumed this week at Vanguard Cave since the latest discovery at the beginning of the month of a Neanderthal child’s upper right canine milk tooth. The tooth came from a level in Vanguard Cave known as 5A. This level, together with levels one to four, is being fully excavated but the rules have changed, they are far more rigorous and controlled. As a result of the recent findings the team will now continue the excavation wearing special suits and with specialist equipment to further investigate this area deep inside the cave.

With still a month and a half to go to complete this year’s dig there are high hopes that the area could reveal more fossil remains and maybe even an entire skeleton.

