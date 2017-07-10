Miss Gibraltar 2017 is Jodie Garcia

Jodie Garcia was crowned Miss Gibraltar 2017 at the glitzy pageant on Saturday night.

Wearing a sparkling gold dress, Jodie tearfully accepted the crown from Miss Gibraltar 2016 Kayley Mifsud.

Sat on the throne moments after her crowning, Miss Garcia thanked the judges, her friends and family for all their support.

The audience roared and confetti cascaded as she strutted the catwalk alongside her two Princesses, clutching a bouquet and donning the shimmering crown.

The two-hour event held for the first time in its 55-year history at the Tercentenary Sports Hall proved to be an entertaining evening.

Tessa Britto was crowned 1st Princess and 2nd Princess is Sian Dean. Miss Garcia was also awarded the Gibraltar Chronicle Cup for Miss Best Interview.

Prizes for Miss Friendship, Miss Catwalk and Miss Photogenic were presented to Sinead Benson, Emma Jane Gaivizo Victory and Denille Patterson respectively.

On stage still reeling from her pageant win Miss Garcia excitedly told the Chronicle she looks forward to her reign.

“To be honest I have so many mixed emotions right now,” she said smiling.

“I am really happy. I am really grateful for all the support that I have received and it has been an amazing journey.”

“It has been a lot of hard work but it has been a great journey. I have grown a lot as a person and I think I am going to grow even more as the year goes by.”

She added she would try her hardest when representing Gibraltar at the Miss World pageant later this year in Sanya, China.

The show was organised and presented by Christian Santos and the Minister for Culture Steven Linares presented the prizes to the ladies.

The judging panel was comprised of Sky News presenter Gillian Joseph, Director of Headline Models Simon Robertson, Miss Wales 2016 Ffion Moyle, Mr England 2017 finalist Jack Eyers and International Dance Organisation Vice-President Fiona Johnson Kocjancic.

Nine contestants vied for the crown and were put through their paces through various stage routines. The contestants took to the runway for the opening routine, bathing suit parade, fashion parade and finally the evening wear routine.

During the evening wear routine Mr Santos asked the contestants the all important question: ‘What are the qualities required to make a good Miss Gibraltar?’

Each in turn told Mr Santos their thoughts and how in their view a good Miss Gibraltar should be inspirational, humble, a good role model and caring.

The pageant saw a variety of local talent take to the silver glittering stage that was opened by Transitions Dance Academy with a trapeze performance.

The fashion parade featured outfits from local designers Kimberley Bautista, Gail Howard and Gabriella Sardeña.

Tiffany Ferrary gave a fiery performance of the Little Mix song ‘Shout Out to My Ex’ and was supported by the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts Drumline and the Mediterranean Dance School

Pop rock band Frontiers comprised of brothers Simon, Philip and Guy Dumas provided the soundtrack to the evening wear routine featuring their original song ‘Seven Seas’.

Special guest of the evening was X Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry. He performed covers including the classic Prince song ‘Purple Rain’ and ‘Cake by the Ocean’ by DNCE.

Following his performance Mr Terry said he loves Gibraltar and would definitely come back.

As the pageant came to a close the contestants congratulated and wished the best for Miss Garcia in her new role as Miss Gibraltar 2017.

Pageant prizes included £2,000 cash and £3,500 clothing allowance for Miss Gibraltar, £1,000 cash and £500 clothing allowance for the 1st Princess, and £500 cash and £500 clothing allowance for the 2nd Princess.

Miss Garcia and her two Princess Miss Britto and Miss Dean will be representing Gibraltar on an international level at the Miss World, Miss International and Miss Supranational pageants in the coming months.