Lots of monkeying around at safari park after baby boom

A pack of monkeys exported from Gibraltar to Scotland three years ago have started to breed.

Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling is celebrating a primate baby boom after three macaques were born in recent weeks.

Baby macaque Bressay was born on Monday and is the latest addition to the troop after female Bute entered the world two weeks ago, while male Barra was born two months ago, all three to different mothers.

There are now 29 monkeys in the park’s Gibraltar macaque troop.

They arrived in Scotland in October 2014 following a deal with the Gibraltar government to reduce the monkey population here.

A pack of 30 monkeys was exported but several have since died from natural causes.

Although at least one monkey had been born at the park, most of the females had contraceptive implants which last three years.

Craig Holmes, of Blair Drummond Safari Park, said: “Barra was our first baby of the year and he is already full of mischief.”

“He spends most of the day being carried around by his mum and is occasionally seen being carried around by the males in the group.”

“He plays with the other juveniles, which is where he will learn the social skills he needs as he is growing up.”

