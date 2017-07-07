Llamas has ‘no plans’ to team up with Hassan Nahon

Former GSD MP Lawrence Llamas has said he has no plans to team up with his former colleague Marlene Hassan Nahon now that he has resigned from the party.

Mr Llamas has followed in Mrs Hassan Nahon’s footsteps by resigning from the GSD and continuing on as an independent MP.

In an interview with GBC, Mr Llamas repeated his claims that he did not know what the position of the party was with regards to voting against the Appropriation Bill during the budget debate last month.

“There is that doctrine of collective responsibility and I may have felt compelled to comply with that collective responsibility had I been involved in the process and at least had the opportunity to lay bare my grievances on how I think we should be voting in this budget,” he said.

Mr Llamas further stated that his position in the party was “untenable”.

“We simply have shattered that trust between us,” he said.

But he added: “I do not consider myself aligned to any other party but the GSD.”

Asked if he would be teaming up with Mrs Hassan Nahon he replied: “No, I don’t have any plans of doing that at all.”

