Joint Ministerial Council on Gibraltar and Brexit meets today

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia are in London to participate in the next round of the Joint Ministerial Council on Brexit, which meets today.

The Council is composed of ministers and officials from the Gibraltar and UK Governments.

It provides the framework for formal contact between the two Governments on matters related to the planned departure of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar from the European Union.

The Gibraltar delegation will also include the Attorney General Michael Llamas, the Financial Secretary Albert Mena and UK Representative Dominique Searle.

Mr Picardo returns to Gibraltar today, while Dr Garcia returns on Tuesday after other meetings.

Related