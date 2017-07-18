‘It felt like a dream’ says Miss Gibraltar 2017

Miss Gibraltar 2017 Jodie Garcia and her princesses – 1st Princess Tessa Britto and 2nd Princess Sian Dean – were presented with their prize winning cheques yesterday at the City Hall.

Minister for Culture, Steven Linares, presented the cheques as well as presenting a final cheque for Miss Gibraltar 2016 Kayley Mifsud. Mr Linares thanked Miss Mifsud for her hard work during her reign and welcomed the new pageant winners who will take on the role this year.

Miss Gibraltar 2017, Jodie Garcia told the Chronicle her pageant win has started to set in slowly and she is looking forward to the rest of her reign.

“Honestly I couldn’t believe it when I was crowned, it felt like a dream,” she said.

“Just watching my family and friends being so happy made me even happier and prouder. I was over the moon.”

The pageant prizes include £2,000 cash and £3,500 clothing allowance for Miss Gibraltar, £1,000 cash and £500 clothing allowance for the 1st Princess, and £500 cash and £500 clothing allowance for the 2nd Princess.

The pageant winners will also represent Gibraltar abroad at various international pageants later this year.

