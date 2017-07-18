IOSH concerned over health and safety standards

Local health and safety standards are dropping and enforcement is slipping, the Gibraltar branch of the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health has asserted.

This follows an Annual General Meeting of the Associate Branch at which the issue featured as the main discussion.

A number of committee members were also elected at the meeting chairman Richard Labrador, vice chairman Stephen Shacaluga, secretary Jack Noble, treasurer Freddie Becerra, committee members Giovanni Barbara and John Pincho.

In a statement the Associate Branch flagged how the Gibraltar Government had announced the reintroduction of the Health and Safety Advisory Council.

It had its inaugural meeting but had not met since, it said.

“The Associate Branch was hoping the Council would take the initiative on issues such as the traditional bi annual health and safety seminar but this had not happened.”

“Several options were considered as to the best way forward and it was agreed the committee would request quarterly meeting with the competent authority in order to discuss issue its members considered relevant.”

The first such meeting will be requested in September.

Meanwhile the chairman, Mr Labrador, has been presented by IOSH with its new design lapel badge awarded to those who are Fellows of the Institution.

