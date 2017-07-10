Housing officials attend Manchester safety conference

Ministry of Housing officials attended a conference organised by the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) in Manchester last week, in which the Grenfell Tower Tragedy featured prominently.

In a statement the Gibraltar Government explained that the CIH has been bringing the housing sector together for more than 60 years, making this conference the largest housing event in Europe.

The conference was opened by Terrie Alafat, Chief Executive of the CIH.

“The Housing management sessions featured a diverse, lively and interactive programme on many topics, of which the Grenfell Tower Tragedy featured prominently,” the statement read.

“Although discussions were cautious because investigations are still ongoing, the panel discussing Grenfell Tower were informed of the procedures being followed by the UK in order to identify potential fire risks in other blocks.”

The Principal Housing Officer also had the opportunity to discuss with other delegates a number of working practices.

Minister for Housing, Samantha Sacramento, said: “Attendance by officials at conferences such as these as extremely important because it helps continuous professional development of officials and as result helps them develop better policies.”

“The knowledge gained has been important as well as the networking with housing authorities and other relevant organisations in the UK.”

Related