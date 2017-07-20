Hassan Nahon signals political plans

Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon yesterday set out her plans for a new ‘political movement’ as she declared that Gibraltar “sorely needs an alternative”.

In an interview with GBC, Mrs Hassan Nahon said her collective will represent a “voice for change” in a “unified way” and at a “grass-roots and political level”.

Although she declined to say who would be joining her in the movement she said: “I have been approaching people and people have been approaching me precisely because they feel that there is this big void in Gibraltar and Gibraltar needs a solid and constructive Opposition and a Government in waiting.”

“This Government will not be governing forever.”

“It’s a natural fact that their time will come and where will Gibraltar be when their time comes,” she said adding that “Gibraltar sorely needs an alternative”.

She claimed that her movement was much broader than a political party.

“We’re working on a collective, on a movement in order to gage what is needed in Gibraltar, what people want on the basis of values which are egalitarian, progressive and transparent at a time when Gibraltar needs it the most.”

Asked about the political ethos behind the movement she said: “The fact that you’ve had mainly two parties in government for the last 20-odd years and there has been so much antagonism between the two sides that I think moving forward to the 21st century with Brexit and all the other things that are going on in Gibraltar…we need a unified vision for the 21st century.”

