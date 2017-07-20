GSD reshuffles portfolios

GSD Leader Roy Clinton yesterday set out his reshuffled shadow cabinet as he expressed confidence that the party will emerge “stronger” and “better” than ever before.

“The GSD is not dead by any stretch of the imagination nor are we in disarray,” Mr Clinton told the Chronicle.

The reshuffle of shadow portfolios was agreed by Mr Clinton in consultation with his fellow MPs and follows Daniel Feetham’s recent decision to relinquish the role of leader as well as the resignation from the party of Lawrence Llamas.

“This reallocation of responsibilities ensures that we can best hold Government to account according to our individual strengths and interests,” Mr Clinton said.

The most salient change concerns the Education portfolio which has been handed to longstanding GSD MP Edwin Reyes.

Education, Mr Clinton said, will be an emerging issue given the Gibraltar Government’s “ambitious” plans for a shift to co-education.

“Mr Reyes, a retired teacher of over 20 years experience, is the best placed among us to consider the concerns of parents and educators alike in the implementation of the Governments plans as regards Education which will affect generations to come,” he said.

The changes will take effect from the start of the next meeting of the Gibraltar Parliament on July 26.

Elsewhere, Mr Clinton will take on the Economy, Public Sector Efficiency, Telecommunications, Brexit, Civil Aviation, e Government and the Port in addition to his existing portfolio while giving up Heritage and Financial Services.

Mr Feetham takes on Financial Services, and Heritage while retaining Health and Gaming and giving up previous responsibilities.

Trevor Hammond takes on Tourism in addition to his existing portfolio.

Elliott Phillips takes on Families and Children and Employment in addition to his existing portfolio while giving up Education and Training.

Mr Reyes takes on Education, Training and Social Services in addition to his existing portfolio.

Mr Clinton also hit back at former GSD MP Marlene Hassan Nahon after she claimed in an interview with GBC that the Party was “fragmented” and in “disarray”.

He said: “If it is fragmented and in disarray, which I obviously disagree with, it’s no thanks to her.”

“I am pretty confident that we will emerge stronger and better than ever before.”

And he added: “We will continue to focus on our job which is to hold the Government to account.”

FULL GSD PORTFOLIOS:

Roy Clinton: The Economy, Public Finance, Gibraltar Savings Bank, Inward Investment, Small Business, Public Sector Efficiency and Procurement, Telecommunications, Public Sector & MOD Industrial Relations, Civil Aviation, E-Government, Brexit, The Port.

Daniel Feetham: Health, Gaming, Financial Services, Heritage.

Trevor Hammond: Environment, Tourism, Transport & Traffic, Technical Services, Utilities, Planning, Health & Safety, European affairs.

Elliott Phillips: Justice, Employment, Youth, Families & Children, Equality, Civil Rights, Exchange of Information.

Edwin Reyes: Education, Training, Housing, Sports & Leisure, Culture, Civil Contingencies, Social Services.