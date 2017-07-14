GSD reacts to King Felipe’s speech

The GSD has said it is united with the Gibraltar Government over the contents of the King of Spain’s speech to the UK Parliament.

In a statement the GSD Opposition expressed dismay after King Felipe VI said the “two governments” of his country and Britain will find a solution on the Rock’s future that is “acceptable to all involved” in his address to both Houses of Parliament.

The Leader of the Opposition Roy Clinton said: “It was unfortunate that a modern Spanish monarch should address the oldest of Parliament’s in such an anachronistic way in the 21st Century.”

“Gibraltar is not a bilateral issue to be resolved between two Governments without reference to the Government or people of Gibraltar.”

“On this both the Government and Opposition are united.”

Related