GSD paves way for ‘critical’ leadership election

The process of electing a new GSD Leader should be “wrapped up” by November and the result “may set the tone in politics for the next 20 years”, the party’s current Leader Roy Clinton said yesterday.

Mr Clinton, who holds the role on an interim basis following the resignation of Daniel Feetham earlier this month, said the decision will be “critical” as the party looks to regenerate itself.

Sketching out the process of electing a new party Leader, Mr Clinton explained in an interview with the Chronicle that the GSD Executive will set out its timetable for receipts of nominations in September, effectively kick-starting the process.

“We’re not under starters orders yet, we’re still in a period where soundings are being taken and people are effectively being sounded out as to their interest or not in standing for election,” he said.

Potential candidates would have to be prepared to submit themselves to the process which should begin following a meeting of the GSD Executive on September 6.

The Party’s 2013 constitution sets out a two-step process for the election of a Leader.

