Greenpeace in Med coastal campaign

Greenpeace’s Esperanza ship is touring the Mediterranean until the July 17 to protest the lack of protection due to the amount of coastal urbanisation of the area.

The ship is pictured above sailing through the Strait of Gibraltar recently.

The company states that the management of water, electricity and waste are just some of the problems associated with coastal urbanisation.

It is also demanding protection for areas where construction has not yet started and requesting the demolition of illegal infrastructures.

While in the area Esperanza will visit the Alboran basin along with experts in birds and cetaceans to analyse the human impact in these communities.

Pic by David Parody

