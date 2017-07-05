GRA in ‘broadband satisfaction’ survey

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority conducted a broadband customer satisfaction survey on Main Street yesterday, to ascertain what residents and business owners on the Rock think of their internet service.
The survey has questions starting with which provider customers use, whether they are satisfied with the quality of broadband being received, the billing process, customer service and so on.
It also asks customers what would prompt them to switch provider.
The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority conducted a broadband customer satisfaction survey on Main Street yesterday, to ascertain what residents and business owners on the Rock think of their internet service.