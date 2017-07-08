Governor congratulates Island Games team

The Governor as congratulated Linda Alvarez and the Gibraltar Team on their return home from the Island Games with an incredible 26 medals.

“Huge congratulations to Gibraltar’s Sportsmen and Sportswomen on your astonishing success at the Island Games in Gotland,” Lieutenant General Edward Davis said.

“You have made Gibraltar very proud.”

“The Island Games is a great opportunity to showcase Gibraltar’s sporting ability and spirit internationally.”

“As ever, you made the most of it. The reputation of Gibraltarian Sport has benefitted immensely. Well done to everybody involved. I can’t wait for the 18th NatWest Island Games to be hosted by Gibraltar, our second Sunshine Games.”

